Home Nation

Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for India-Pakistan relations, say experts

Despite the escalation of tension with India following Balakot airstrikes and abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, Pakistan has kept the Kartarpur project alive.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur gurudwara

Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Despite the escalation of tension with India following Balakot airstrikes and abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, Pakistan has kept the Kartarpur project alive.

India, too, continued with the project even after the Pulwama attack, keeping in mind the sentiments of the Sikhs.

While the corridor stirs hope of peace among people on both sides of the border, India fears that Pakistan may use it to export terror and reignite the secessionist movement in Punjab by brainwashing pilgrims.

The political contours of the project may be rooted in expediency and Pakistan may flash it as an example of good behaviour.

But experts feel given Pakistan’s history of backstabbing, it would be best to tread with caution.

The view in India is that despite being a confidence-building measure, this corridor is a security risk for the country.

ALSO READ | Pakistan issues visa to Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Kartarpur ceremony

Sharat Sabharwal, who was India’s high commissioner to Pakistan from 2009 to 2013, says, “The corridor doesn’t represent a thaw in India-Pakistan relations... It’s driven by a different set of motivations: religious sentiment of a large section of people in India and the misperception in Pakistan that they can reach out to particular communities in India.”

TCA Raghavan, Director General of Indian Council of World Affairs, who has been India’s high commissioner to Pakistan, has a different view.

“The corridor is a major confidence-building measure as such a negotiation has been completed in a record time despite the bad patch of relations. This shows how much potential there is for the relation to improve in the future,” he says, but adds that for this potential to be realised “the fundamental issue of terrorism must be tackled”.

Former Army chief Gen VP Malik (retd) says, “While the government will like the pilgrims to go to Kartarpur, it is also important that we do not overlook or neglect security aspects keeping in view cross-border militancy being promoted by Pakistani army and jihadi groups and anti-national Sikh organisation, as the corridor could be used for anti-India propaganda, passing of weapons to militants and drug smuggling. We should ensure this facility is not misused and security of highest order is maintained.”

ALSO READ | Pakistan deploys special 'Tourism Police Force' for security of Kartarpur pilgrims

Former diplomat Paramjit Singh Sahai says, “The fact that the corridor is going ahead despite tense ties shows there is hope that Guru Nanak’s message of one humanity act a unifier.”

Defence analyst, Maj-Gen Amrit Pal Singh (retd) says it is a “welcome gesture”, but the security agencies should be abundantly cautious to the overtures made by the Pakistani deep state due to its propensity to nurture trouble in Punjab”.

Echoing his views defence analyst Mandeep Singh Bajwa says, “Pakistan is following a three-pronged strategy on the Kartarpur:  to try and end its international isolation, to increase trade with India and brighten its economic outlook and to influence the Sikhs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur project Kartarpur Corridor
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp