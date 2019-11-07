Home World

Pakistan issues visa to Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend Kartarpur ceremony

The Pakistan government invited Punjab Congress leader Sidhu - who also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor - to attend Saturday's inauguration.

Published: 07th November 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday that it has issued a visa to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor on November 9.

The Pakistan government invited Punjab Congress leader Sidhu - who also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor - to attend Saturday's inauguration.

A ruling party spokesperson had said that Sidhu, a personal friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan since old cricketing days, accepted the invitation.

"Sidhu has been issued a visa and we will warmly welcome him on the opening ceremony," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said during his weekly media briefing here.

Meanwhile, Sidhu was given political clearance by the government of India on Thursday to take part in the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony on the Pakistani side on Saturday, official sources said in New Delhi.

Sidhu had sought permission from the external affairs ministry to attend the event following an invitation by Pakistan Prime Minister Khan.

He had come under fire from the opposition after he hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan in August last year.

ALSO READ | Clear my Pakistan trip, else will go to Kartapur like ordinary pilgrim: Sidhu to MEA

Sidhu had then claimed that Gen Bajwa had told him about "making efforts to open the Kartarpur corridor".

The passport waiver for Kartarpur pilgrims would extend up to one year as a special gesture on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Faisal said.

Pakistan has also waived the USD 20 service charge per pilgrim per visit on November 9 and November 12, he said, adding that it has also waived the requirement of 10-day advance intimation for the mega ceremony.

Faisal said Pakistan hoped a massive inflow of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world during the ceremony.

He said the promotion of Hindu and Buddhist sacred sites situated inside Pakistan was also under consideration as the country was a cradle of ancient civilizations for centuries.

Rejecting the reports linking Pakistan's efforts on Kartarpur corridor to encouraging Khalistan movement, Faisal said, "There was no such negativity in our policy.

" The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir, Pakistan and India after tough negotiations signed a landmark agreement last week to operationalise the corridor to allow Indian pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The two countries decided that 5,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine daily.

India and Pakistan have also decided that the corridor will be operational through the year and seven days a week and that pilgrims, except kids and elderly persons, will have a choice to visit it as individuals or in groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Pakistan visa Kartarpur Corridor Kartarpur ceremony
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp