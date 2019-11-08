Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray to meet MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda: Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu

Like his colleague Gulabrao Patil, even Prabhu demanded that the Chief Minister post should go to a Shiv Sena leader.

Published: 08th November 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu

Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu on Friday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet his party MLAs, who are lodged at Hotel Rangsharda, later in the day. "Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet party MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda in Mumbai, later today," Prabhu told reporters here.

Earlier today, amidst the crisis between BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai over the chief minister's post, Sena's MLA Gulabrao Patil had said that there is no question of compromising on its demand for the chief minister post.

ALSO READ| Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected MLAs

"Our only goal is to ensure that the chief minister is from Shiv Sena. There is no question of negotiations on this. Even if there is a disruption of some sorts the decision taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray will be final," Patil told ANI here.

Patil is currently lodged with the other Shiv Sena MLAs in the Hotel Rangsharda for two days, in an apparent bid to prevent any attempts of poaching. The party had, however, said that Shiv Sena legislators are committed to the party and there is no need to do so.

The Shiv Sena is putting all its weight behind its demand of making Aaditya Thackeray as the next chief minister of Maharashtra, however, Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as the party's legislative leader on Thursday leading to further speculations.

ALSO READ| CM should be from Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray's decision to be final: Gulabrao Patil

As the deadline of November 9 for government formation in Maharashtra is approaching fast, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Prabhu Shiv Sena Maharashtar horse trading Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtar power tussle Maharashtra government formation
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp