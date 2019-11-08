Will assume power in UP 2022, demonitisation cannot mislead anyone: Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday exuded confidence that the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will see his party in power as neither demonetisation nor any other issue can "mislead people anymore".

He took a jibe at the ruling BJP over demonetisation while taking part in the birthday celebrations of a baby who was born when his mother was standing in a long queue outside a bank to get her old currency changed, days after the note ban came into effect on November 8, 2016.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be legal tender.

"The wounds of demonetisation and GST have now become deeper. In 2022, it will be Samajwadi Party government in the state," Yadav said.

BSP president Mayawati also lashed out at the government over the decision and said that people were keeping an eye on its ill-effects.

In a tweet, she said, "In the last three years, the results are coming before the public in different forms of demonetisation brought by the BJP-led central government in an immature and hasty manner without any preparation.

"But the main reason for this is the increasing unemployment and deteriorating economic situation in the country and people are keeping an eye on it," she said.

The SP chief said that the efforts to mislead people will not succeed as the issue of unemployment was much bigger.

"Ever since I have been reading the faces of the people and seen their problems, I have gained confidence that it will be SP which will form its government in Uttar Pradesh.

It will neither be demonetisation nor GST which will be able to stop this," he said.

Yadav said the people have extended support to his party in the recent assembly bye-elections in UP and hoped that it will continue in future as well.

He said though his party got people's support in these bypolls, the SP will always demand conducting elections through ballot papers.

He asked the government to give details of how much cash is there in the markets and how much investment has come.

"Unemployment has increased and GDP has come down.

Rupee is weaker as compared to the currency of our neighbouring country.

Had the state of our economy been as it is being claimed by the BJP, so many banks would not have suffered and so many people would not have been forced to leave the country," he said.

To a question on EPF scam in the UP power department, Yadav said all are aware as to who is being saved by the government.

"The government is not saying anything as on which date the investment was made in private financial institutions through wrong means.

People want to know the details as to whom the government is trying to save and how such a scam took place," Yadav quizzed.

Alleging that corruption under the Yogi government was on an all time high and there was no department where there had not been corruption.

The harassment at the hands of police is unimaginable.

"Sisters and daughters have never been so unsafe and there is no one to listen to the problems.

The help that is being extended is to people of a particular caste and BJP people are trying to shield criminals," he said.

Asked to comment on reports about the BSP president's move to withdraw the guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP chief thanked Mayawati for the gesture.

Reports in a section of media said that the BSP chief was considering withdrawing cases against the SP founder in the infamous 1995 State Guest House case.

There was, however, no confirmation of the move from BSP leadership.

