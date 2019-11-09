Home Nation

Ayodhya verdict: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, 40,000 police personnel deployed

The financial capital had witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992 and January 1993.

Published: 09th November 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF, Ayodhya security

CRPF men deployed on the streets of Mumbai. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:   Mumbai police on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting an assembly of five or more people at a place across the city. 

The decision comes in the wake of information received from various sources on the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity post the verdict on Ayodhya case.

The prohibitory orders have been enforced from 11 am on Saturday, said a statement issued by the Pranaya Ashok, Dy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

“Prohibitory order of restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for preventive of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and loss of properties,” the statement said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the city to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in wake of the verdict on ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. 

LIVE | Hindus get disputed land for temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC

At least 40,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai, officials said. The situation is being monitored through drone units and live CCTV feeds from the police control room. The financial capital had witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992 and January 1993.

“We are prepared to tackle any eventuality,” said DCP Pranay Ashok. He said police are keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and will also deploy SRPF, Riot Control Police, Rapid Action Force.

“We are also monitoring online activities through our social media wing. We will block objectionable posts and content as need be to ensure that no rumours are spread,” the DCP added.

An official clarified that the Internet services are not disabled as of now. “Police will take a call depending upon the situation,” he added.

When asked about declaring holiday for schools, the official said, "We have communicated to school education department. Some schools are already shut due to Diwali holidays while the decision about the rest will be taken according to the situation," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

