BJP always been committed to construction of Ram temple: Working president JP Nadda

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said his party has always been committed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and it played a "sincere and positive" role on the issue.

Welcoming the unanimous decision of the five-judge apex court bench, Nadda said the judgment was an example of inclusive views representing all sections of the society. "The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes and salutes the people of the country who have united and kept the social, cultural and spiritual fabric of the country intact. This decision has given a clear message that we are united and the roots of democracy in India are very strong," Nadda said in a statement.

He said the BJP has always been committed to the construction of the Ram temple. "From Palampur resolution till date, the BJP has played a positive role on this issue and performed all its responsibilities. It is a matter of great satisfaction for us that Lord Rama's temple issue has been resolved during the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said.

He further appealed to the countrymen to welcome the decision "wholeheartedly" and set an example to save the invaluable legacy of equality, social harmony and peace without paying any attention to rumours. Nadda said the decision has given a clear message that "we are united and the roots of democracy in India are very strong".

"The BJP welcomes and expresses the belief that this decision will end all disputes related to this matter and India will continue to grow stronger on the principles of unity alongwith its cultural heritage," the statement said.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

ALOS READ| 'We want legal rights not five acres of land': Asaduddin Owaisi on Ayodhya verdict

In one of the most important and anticipated judgments in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The apex court said the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site", allotted either by the Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government, and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

