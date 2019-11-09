Home Nation

Hashtag 'hindumuslimbhaibhai' trends on Twitter amid historic Ayodhya land judgment

While three out of the top ten global trends on Twitter were about the landmark judgement, all 10 of the top trends on Twitter India were about Ayodhya verdict.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of Twitter trends.

Screengrab of Twitter trends.

By Online Desk

While citizens were glued to their television screens to catch live updates of the historic Ayodhya judgment by the CJI-led Supreme Court bench, hashtag #hindumuslimbhaibhai was seen trending on Twitter. 

Many took to the microblogging site stating whatever might be the judgment, 'hindumuslimbhaibhai' meaning Hindu and Muslim brotherhood shall remain in the country.

'AyodhyaVerdict' was the top trend across the globe with over 206 thousand tweets while 'HinduMuslimBhaiBhai' was trending fourth worldwide with over 18.7 thousand tweets.

The controversial Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue has been a source of major contention between Hindus and Muslims for over 130 years in India.

HIGHLIGHTS | Hindus get disputed land for temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC

The 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and the 2002 Godhra riots have been evidence of the large scale violence that ensued due to the disputed land. 

The temple town of Ayodhya has been turned into a fortress to avoid communal violence during the course of the day. 

ALSO READ | Ayodhya explained: All you need to know about Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Thousands of security personnel have been deployed to prevent any violent incidents across the country. Social media has also been put under surveillance to maintain peace across the country. 

Media organisations were asked to treat the judgment in a sensitive manner and avoid sensationalism.

However, rather than focussing on the judgment of Supreme Court netizens encouraged the spreading of peace. Twitteratis shared messages of peace, unity and non-violence as the Ayodhya verdict unfolded. 

In a unanimous judgment, the five-member Constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, CJI designate S A Bobde, Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer directed the Centre to form an Ayodhya trust for building a Ram temple and announced a five-acre alternate land for the Muslims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya Judgement Hindu Muslim Bhai Bhai Supreme Court Ayodhya dispute
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp