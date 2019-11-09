Home Nation

Some people have 'Talibani mindset', got no trust in judiciary: Naqvi on Owaisi's Ayodhya remarks 

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Saturday had said the Supreme court verdict  is a "victory of belief over facts."

Published: 09th November 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi for his critical remarks on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying some people have a "Talibani mindset" and "no trust" in the judiciary of the country.

READ HERE | 'We want legal rights not five acres of land': Asaduddin Owaisi on Ayodhya verdict

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Supreme court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case was a "victory of belief over facts." The Hyderabad MP, reacting to the apex court verdict, also said he was not satisfied with the ruling.

Slamming Owaisi, Naqvi said that some people are suffering "from the disease of Talibani mindset".

"These people have no trust on the Constitution or judiciary of the country," the senior BJP leader said. He said that these people should understand that the country will not allow any person to disturb our peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

IN A NUTSHELL: What the five-judge bench said in the landmark Ayodhya judgment

Earlier, reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Naqvi said the judgment should be welcomed and respected wholeheartedly.

"It's our collective responsibility to strengthen unity, social harmony, brotherhood in the country," he said.

The decision should not be seen as a victory or loss for anyone, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Assaduddin Owaisi Ayodhya verdict Supreme Court Ram Mandir Babri Masjid Ram Janmbhoomi case
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp