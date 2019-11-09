Want to go on a pilgrimage to the Kartarpur gurdwara? Here's how

By Online Desk

The cross-border Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan is a 4.1 km-long highway connecting the Sikh shrines of Kartarpur Sahib, situated on the bank of the Ravi, in Pakistan and Dera Baba Nanak in India.

Kartarpur Sahib has a rich history of nearly 500 years. The gurdwara was established in 1522. It is the spot where Guru Nanak assembled the Sikh community and lived for 18 years until his death.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed the corridor in 1999. Nineteen years later in 2018, the foundation stone for the corridor was laid in Gurdaspur on November 26. Two days later, Pakistan laid the foundation stone for the corridor on its side.

Who built the Kartarpur corridor?

The expenses were borne by both India and Pakistan. While Pakistan built the corridor from the international border to the gurdwara, India laid the road from the border to Dera Nanak Sahib.

Can I go to Kartarpur?

All Indian nationals (including non-Sikhs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) holding OCI cards will be allowed to use the Kartarpur corridor facility.

Is passport a must for pilgrimage to Kartarpur?

It is a visa-free trip but devotees have to show a valid passport. Pilgrims can register online on prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in and can choose any day for travel.

How many days will it take to get myself registered as a pilgrim?

Pilgrims will be informed through email and SMS about the confirmation of registration at least three days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorization will also be generated which the pilgrims have to carry along with their passport when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building.

How much fee will I have to pay?

Devotees coming from India to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara have to pay a service fee of USD 20 (about Rs 1420) as decided by Pakistan.

Can I visit other places in Pakistan after the pilgrimage?

Devotees will not be allowed to travel to any other place as decided by Pakistan.

How much baggage and cash can I carry?

Devotees visiting the gurdwara can carry a maximum of Rs 11,000 and baggage of 7 kg.

When can I go to Kartarpur?

The corridor will be operational seven days a week throughout the year. Pilgrims, however, have to walk down the corridor to Kartarpur in Pakistan.

How many people can visit Kartarpur every day?

5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara through the corridor every day. On special occasions, around 10,000 additional pilgrims will be allowed to visit the gurdwara. Around 18 lakh devotees are expected to visit Kartarpur Sahib every year.