Home Nation

Want to go on a pilgrimage to the Kartarpur gurdwara? Here's how

Kartarpur Sahib has a rich history of nearly 500 years. The gurdwara was established in 1522. It is the spot where Guru Nanak assembled the Sikh community and lived for 18 years until his death.

Published: 09th November 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur corridor

Sikh Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The cross-border Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan is a 4.1 km-long highway connecting the Sikh shrines of Kartarpur Sahib, situated on the bank of the Ravi, in Pakistan and Dera Baba Nanak in India. 

Kartarpur Sahib has a rich history of nearly 500 years. The gurdwara was established in 1522. It is the spot where Guru Nanak assembled the Sikh community and lived for 18 years until his death.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee proposed the corridor in 1999. Nineteen years later in 2018, the foundation stone for the corridor was laid in Gurdaspur on November 26. Two days later, Pakistan laid the foundation stone for the corridor on its side.

ALSO READ| PM Modi inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor, thanks Imran for understanding India's sentiment

Who built the Kartarpur corridor?

The expenses were borne by both India and Pakistan. While Pakistan built the corridor from the international border to the gurdwara, India laid the road from the border to Dera Nanak Sahib.

Can I go to Kartarpur?

All Indian nationals (including non-Sikhs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) holding OCI cards will be allowed to use the Kartarpur corridor facility.

Is passport a must for pilgrimage to Kartarpur?

It is a visa-free trip but devotees have to show a valid passport. Pilgrims can register online on prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in and can choose any day for travel.

ALSO READ| Not only opening our border but also hearts for the Sikhs: Imran's Kartarpur message

How many days will it take to get myself registered as a pilgrim?

Pilgrims will be informed through email and SMS about the confirmation of registration at least three days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorization will also be generated which the pilgrims have to carry along with their passport when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building.

How much fee will I have to pay?

Devotees coming from India to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara have to pay a service fee of USD 20 (about Rs 1420) as decided by Pakistan.

Can I visit other places in Pakistan after the pilgrimage?

Devotees will not be allowed to travel to any other place as decided by Pakistan.

How much baggage and cash can I carry?

Devotees visiting the gurdwara can carry a maximum of Rs 11,000 and baggage of 7 kg.

ALSO READ| 'Saddened by the insensitivity shown at joyous occasion like Kartarpur': Qureshi questions timing of Ayodhya verdict

When can I go to Kartarpur?

The corridor will be operational seven days a week throughout the year. Pilgrims, however, have to walk down the corridor to Kartarpur in Pakistan. 

How many people can visit Kartarpur every day?

5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara through the corridor every day. On special occasions, around 10,000 additional pilgrims will be allowed to visit the gurdwara. Around 18 lakh devotees are expected to visit Kartarpur Sahib every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Corridor Dera Baba Nanak India Pakistan relations
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp