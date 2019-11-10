Home Nation

BJP names 52 candidates in first Jharkhand poll list

BJP working president JP Nadda sounded confident of a BJP victory, saying that in his six trips to Jharkhand.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP working president JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: After much dilly-dallying, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came out with its first list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Sunday.The party released a list of 52 candidates, handing tickets to almost all the turncoats waho switched over to the saffron camp recently. The list comprises a mix of sitting legislators, fresh faces, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) members, as well as Other Backward Caste (OBC) candidates, the BJP’s working president JP Nadda said while calling out the names in New Delhi on Sunday.

Of the prominent names in the list are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East, the party’s state unit BJ president Laxman Gilua from Chakradharpur seat, which is reserved for an ST candidate and Urban Development Minister CP Singh from Ranchi. Among the other sitting ministers in fray are Louis Marandi from Dumka and Neera Yadav from Koderma.

ALSO READ: Congress, RJD release first list for Jharkhand Assembly polls

The turncoats who have been accommodated in the list include Kunal Shadangi from Bahragora, Bhanu Pratap Shahi from Bhavnathpur, JP Patel from Mandu, Shashi Bhushan Mehta from Panki, Mistri Soren from Maheshpur, Janardan Paswan from Chatra and Manoj Yadav from Barhi. The list also features MLAs who defected from Babulal Marandi’s JVM-P after the 2014 polls.

Among the fresh faces are Mirsti Soren, Paritosh Soren from Shikaripara, Raginin Singh from Jharia, Indrajeet Mahto from Sindri, Devendra Kumar from Jarmundi and Pushpa Devi from Chattarpur, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Assembly polls Jharkhand Assembly elections
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp