Post-verdict no Barawafat in Ayodhya to ‘keep peace intact’

Ahead of the SC verdict, Ayodhya was well prepared to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi as each street was covered with banners, lights to celebrate, which were taken down after the verdict.

Published: 10th November 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (File Photo| AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

AYODHYA: The Supreme Court verdict over Ayodhya title suit on 2.77-acre land on Saturday might be seen as the final settlement of the row forever, but the Muslims in Ayodhya are finding it difficult to come to terms with it at least for now.

A sentiment to this effect had its impact on their decision to cancel the celebrations of Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Barawafat -- the birthday of Prophet Mohammed -- here on Sunday.

WATCH VIDEO | From Ground Zero: How Ayodhya reacted to the historic verdict

“We decided to cancel Barawafat celebrations as a precautionary measure to keep the peace intact in Ayodhya and to avoid any law and order condition in the temple town,” says Siraj-ul Haq, chairman, Barawafat Organising Committee.

This is, however, the official stand of the organising committee and majority of Muslim community members seconded it, but, off the record, there were some dissenting voices who expressed ‘discontent’ over the new development.

ALSO READ: Day after Ayodhya verdict, NSA holds interfaith meet

On Saturday morning, ahead of the SC verdict, Ayodhya was well prepared to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi as each street was covered with green buntings, banners and lights connected with the festival even if the district administration had banned all processions and celebrations in the wake of the verdict.

Post-verdict, the decoration was removed and lights were taken off by Saturday evening.

There was the calm but laced with unhidden gloom palpable in some of the localities dominated by Muslims though most of them were seen welcoming the court decision.

ALSO READ | No procession on Prophet's birth anniversary this year in Ayodhya: Muslim leaders 

“Restrictions were there on Saturday, but it was not so on Sunday. If the Muslim community decides not to celebrate the occasion, district administration can’t be held responsible for it. We didn’t stop them on Sunday,” said a senior official of Ayodhya District Administration. 

