Home Nation

Why Advani being tried for demolishing Babri Masjid if it was illegal, asks Owaisi

Asserting that he would inform the coming generations of the Babri Masjid demolition, Owaisi urged the youngsters of the community to take part in politics and support his party.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi ​

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sought to know if Babri Masjid was illegal why were LK Advani and others being tried in connection with its demolition.

Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday night, the AIMIM president said, "If Babri Masjid was legal then why was it (land) handed over to those who demolished it. If it was illegal then why the case is going on and withdraw the case against Advani. And if it is legal then give it to me."

"It's a basic question... We are not satisfied with this judgement. Babri Masjid is my legal right. I am fighting for the Masjid and not the land," Owaisi said reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict on Saturday paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

READ| Supreme Court may be supreme but it’s not infallible: Asaduddin Owaisi on Ayodhya verdict

On Sunday, Owaisi tweeted "Then what does a Muslim see today? That there stood a mosque, for so many years, which has been demolished. Now the court is allowing a building to come upon that site, on an alleged finding that the land belonged to Ram Lalla."

"We are being insulted by giving (alternate) land. Don't treat us like us beggars... We are respectable citizens of India. The fight is for legal right," he said in another tweet.

"... we asked for justice, not charity. If your house is demolished and you go to an arbitrator, whether the house should be given to you or not. Should it be given to the demolisher?," he asked while reiterating that he was not satisfied with the judgement.

Claiming that even today BJP and RSS have a list of several mosques which they want to "transform," Owaisi said they (Muslims) should fight for the Masjid.

READ | Some people have 'Talibani mindset', got no trust in judiciary: Naqvi on Owaisi's Ayodhya remarks 

He also questioned parties including, Samajwadi Party, BSP, Nationalist Congress Party on their "silence" over the apex court judgement.

Asserting that he would inform the coming generations of the Babri Masjid demolition, Owaisi urged the youngsters of the community to take part in politics and support his party.

Soon after the Ayodhya verdict was delivered on Saturday, Owaisi had said the Supreme Court judgment in the sensitive case was a "victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Babri Masjid demolition Babri Masjid LK Advani
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp