A dream come true, says ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh on Ayodhya verdict

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Kalyan Singh, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who had been at the centre stage of temple movement in 1990s, broke his silence on Supreme Court’s version over the vexed issue on Monday saying the long-cherished dream, which he had been nurturing since the first day of temple movement, was now about to come true.

Welcoming the apex court’s decision, the former Governor of Rajasthan said that with the decks finally cleared for construction of Ram temple, the hopes of realization of a cherish dream were set to take concrete shape.

While interacting with the media persons, Kalyan Singh rejected the notion of Ayodhya dispute being political in nature. When asked if the issue would provide any political mileage to the saffron party in upcoming elections in various states, Kalyan Singh said: “It has never been a political issue for the BJP. It has rather been a socio-cultural issue connected with the ethos of Sanatan Dharam.”

He added that the Supreme Court verdict to settle the long-pending vexed issue was inclusive and judicious that was why no one came forward against it except a few frivolous elements.

“Now the volition and resolve which the pioneers of temple movement had in their soul and mind from the very first day of the temple movement, it is now going to be fulfilled. November 9, 2019 will be acknowledged as a historic day as it laid the centuries-old dispute to rest forever,” said the BJP stalwart.

Notably, Kalyan Singh was helming the state in 1992 when the disputed Babri Mosque was razed to ground by lakhs of Kar Sewaks in Ayodhya. His government was

dismissed and he is still facing the criminal case related to the issue along with other BJP and VHP leaders pending in CBI court.

“We don’t play politics over temple. All should honour the court verdict and a grand Ram Temple should now come up in Ayodhya,” said Kalyan Singh. He also laid emphasis on the holistic development of Ayodhya along with temple construction. “I will go to the temple town for sure but the date is not decided yet. I am a devotee of Lord Ram since beginning,” he added.

On the court’s directive to allocate five-acre alternative land for mosque, Kalyan Singh said the apex court had followed the law of the land to bring about justice in the case. “The Supreme Court has also kept the social harmony, unity and integrity well in mind while delivering the order,” he stated.

Now the land of Lord Ram should be developed at a level to suit its stature on world map, said the veteran BJP leader. “Here the development should be inclusive of Ram, Roti and Rojgar,” he maintained.

Even Kalyan Singh reiterated his party’s line that the SC order should not be viewed as the matter of victory and defeat. “The SC verdict was unanimous. The court has entrusted the Central government with setting up a trust for temple construction. It will purely be a prerogative of the Centre to decide the members of the trust,” he averred.

The former UP CM was all praise for the present incumbent Yogi Adityanath saying he was committed to the overall development of the state and was capable of fulfilling his commitment.

However, he refused to comment on the ongoing criminal proceeding against those accused of having a role in demolition of Babri mosque in 1992 saying that the issue was sub judice. Significantly, criminal proceedings are going on in the CBI court against a number of leaders belonging to various Hindu outfits including the BJP stalwarts like LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Kalyan Singh himself.

“Against me, CBI has listed 47 witnesses and seven of them have recorded their testimony. I will not comment on this issue,” he said. The BJP leader also refused to comment on AIMIM chief Asassuddin Owaisi’s objection to court’s ruling and his rejection of verdict.