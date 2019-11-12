Denied ticket, BJP chief whip Radha Krishna Kishore joins All Jharkhand Students Union

By IANS

RANCHI: The chief whip of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Radha Krishna Kishore on Tuesday joined the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Kishore joined the AJSU after being denied a ticket by the BJP. He was legislator from the Chattarpur Assembly seat.

"I was the chief whip of the party. I have resigned from the membership of the BJP and joined AJSU. The AJSU is being led by a son of the soil. The denial of the ticket has surprised me and the people of my constituency as well. I asked for the reason from the BJP as to why I was denied the ticket," said Kishore after joining the AJSU.

The BJP issued its first list of 52 candidates two days ago and denied ticket to 10 sitting Legislators. The BJP has also put on hold tickets of three serving Ministers.

Elections to the 81-member Assembly will be held in five phases from November 30 to December 20.