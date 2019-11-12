Home Nation

No lessons learnt from Maharashtra? BJP reluctant to give more seats to allies in Jharkhand

Sources said the BJP ceded Lohardagga seat despite the party having made up its mind to field one of the recent turncoat MLAs from the constituency.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cue from political developments in Maharashtra, BJP’s smaller allies are mounting pressure on the party to cede space in poll-bound Jharkhand.

Even while the BJP has released its first list of candidates for Jharkhand, the party is yet to ink the seat adjustment pact with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

BJP president Amit Shah and vice-president Om Mathur patiently heard AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto late Sunday night.

“The BJP chief has so far cleared only two seats, Lohardaga and Hussainabad, on which AJSU’s candidates can file nominations. The leadership of the two parties will meet again to discuss remaining claims of the AJSU,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The AJSU has staked claim on 17 Assembly seats while the party had managed to get only eight constituencies in the pre-poll alliance for the 2014 Assembly elections. The AJSU had won five seats last time while the BJP had bagged 37.

Sources said the BJP ceded Lohardagga seat despite the party having made up its mind to field one of the recent turncoat MLAs from the constituency.

“In the beginning the AJSU had staked claims on 25 Assembly seats, which its later scaling down to 17. The party cannot be given so many seats. In a couple of days, the seat adjustment will be finally inked,” added the BJP functionary.

After the BJP’s tallest Kurmi leader in the state Ram Tahal Choudhary, who represented the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat on four ocassions, rebelled following the saffron outfit denying him re-nomination in the 2019 elections, theparty is counting on AJSU to gain the Kurmi votes.

Yet, the BJP is apparently unwilling to cede more than 11 Assembly seats to the AJSU because it will have to drop a few more of its own key leaders.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand elections: BJP in damage control as tickets to turncoats anger 'loyalists'

Lok Jan Shakti Party chief Chirag Paswan is also learnt to have knocked at the BJP’s doors to seek a few seats and become part of the pre-poll alliance.

“Paswan was told that he should talk to the BJP chief for seat adjustment in Jharkhand. The LJPhas no base in the state to be part of the alliance,” noted the senior BJP functionary.

AJSU names 12 candidates, 4 against BJP

AJSU on Monday announced its first list of 12 candidates, in the wake of the BJP releasing its list of 52 candidates on Sunday. AJSU spokesperson Deo Sharan Bhagat said the party would never compromise with the self-respect of its workers.

AJSU list includes names of contestants on 4 seats where BJP has also announced its candidates.

Congress announces its third list

The Congress on Monday announced its third list of 19 candidates, taking the total number of nominees to 25.

Among those fielded are Alamgir Alam from Pakur, Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, RCP Mehta from Hazaribagh, Sanjay Singh from Bokaro and Mannan Mallick from Dhanbad. The party had released two lists on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Polls BJP AJSU BJP alliance
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp