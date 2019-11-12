Jharkhand elections: BJP in damage control as tickets to turncoats anger 'loyalists'

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: With most of the turncoats who joined the party just ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand getting poll tickets, BJP insiders claimed the decision was taken due to the fear that they might switch over to some other party.

Disgruntled contenders, who were denied ticket despite serving the party for several years, said there was a sense of disenchantment among workers as the party had rewarded newcomers rather than old and loyal leaders.

“This is nothing but injustice with the loyal workers of the party who have been serving selflessly. Our loyalty to the party became our enemy,” said a senior party leader.

However, sensing the mood among such leaders, the party leadership is said to have geared up for crisis management and efforts are being made to pacify them by promising them chairmanship of different board and commission once the party comes back into power in the state.

“In BJP, the party is supreme, not an individual, and hence every worker will work to ensure the victory of the person who has been given ticket by the party,” said state BJP vice- president Deepak Prakash.

Tickets had been decided by the central leadership on the basis of winnability, he added.