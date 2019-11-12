Home Nation

Honeypreet may move court for meeting with Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Honeypreet, whose original name is Priyanka Taneja, was released from Ambala jail on November 6 after she got bail from Panchkula court.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of incarcerated Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, is desperately seeking to meet her 'father', as she made at least three-four attempts in just two days, sources told IANS.

Honeypreet's lawyer and Supreme Court advocate A P Singh confirmed this to IANS on Tuesday, saying, "Honeypreet is out of jail. Now she should not be barred from meeting anyone who is inside the jail. Denying meeting with Ram Rahim by the jail authorities is a violation of her fundamental rights. She will knock at every possible door - from the Haryana Director General of Prisons to the court of law."

ALSO READ: Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, gets bail in Panchkula violence case

Honeypreet was named in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to incite violence in Panchkula that broke out following the conviction of the Dera chief in August 2017. She last met Ram Rahim on the day when both of them were flown in a helicopter from the court to the jail.

Honeypreet, whose original name is Priyanka Taneja, was released from Ambala jail on November 6 after she got bail from Panchkula court. She reached Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda and since then she has made several attempts to meet her 'father'.

A source close to Honeypreet said, "She tried to meet Ram Rahim on Friday and Monday in Rohtak jail. But jail authorities did not allow her to meet Dera chief."

ALSO READ: Dera Sacha Sauda violence - Court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet Insan, others

Now, she has written to Haryana director general of prisons to allow her to meet Ram Rahim, said a source. However, the office of the director general of prisons has not confirmed receiving the letter of Honeypreet.

Her lawyer Singh said, "yes, she has written a letter to the director general. She has sought to know why she is not being allowed to meet Ram Rahim without giving any valid reason. If there is no reason, she may move the court."

"This is a violation of her right. This is also not according to the principles of law," added Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Dera Sacha Sauda Honeypreet
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp