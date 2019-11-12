LJP to contest 50 seats in Jharkhand assembly elections: Chirag Paswan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan announced on Tuesday that his party will contest 50 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections, scheduled to be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

"The state unit of the party had to take a decision on fighting the Jharkhand assembly polls. It has decided that the Lok Janshakti Party will contest 50 seats on its own," Paswan said.

Though the LJP was keen for an alliance with the BJP, the saffron party was reluctant as its leaders believed that the regional party did not have much to offer electorally in the state.

The BJP and the LJP are allies in neighbouring Bihar.

Another BJP ally in Bihar, the Janata Dal (United), has already announced to go solo in the Jharkhand polls.

The BJP received a setback on Monday when its Jharkhand ally AJSU unilaterally announced a number of candidates, including against senior saffron party leaders.

BJP leaders are working to defuse the crisis as the party begins its campaign to retain power in the state, which has 81 assembly constituencies.