Ram temple construction faces bumps on the road as Hindu groups speak in different voices

AYODHYA/LUCKNOW: As the Centre proceeds gradually towards setting up the trust for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict delivered over the vexed title issue on Saturday, the road ahead may not be that smooth a walk for authorities.

Amid the consultations among the authorities over the structure of the proposed trust, various Hindu groups are pitching in with diverse views on the crucial issue of the trust’s membership and supervision.

While the Centre is mulling to include prominent Mahants and religious leaders from across the country including representation from down south, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reportedly wants the structure of the trust to be based on religious provisions.

The VHP, which claims the credit of taking the temple movement to the present juncture, allegedly wants minimum interference of the government authorities.

As per highly placed sources, the VHP is batting for the inclusion of religious gurus belonging to the Vaishnav (devotees of Lord Vishnu) sect. It has also proposed that the final temple should be constructed according to the map and design proposed by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

‘Nyas’ chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has even gone to the extent of suggesting that there is no use of setting up a separate trust for the temple construction when the ‘Nyas’ is already there and it has been working in the same direction for decades.

The Mahant has also expressed his wish that UP CM Yogi Adityanath should helm the trust not as the UP CM but as the chief priest of one of the most revered ‘muths’—Gorakshnath Peeth which had played a prominent role in spearheading the temple movement. “The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas favours Yogi Adityanath to head the Trust,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

He also claimed that blueprint of the trust was ready and several names were suggested for its membership. “It should proceed as per the pattern suggested by the VHP,” said the Mahant.



He added that besides the adequate representation of the ‘Nyas,’ VHP vice president Champat Rai and its treasurer OP Singhal should also be in the trust. He also expressed his wish to supervise the trust proceedings himself.

On the contrary, the Centre is mulling to include only a few members from the 'Nyas' in the upcoming trust. It rather wants the trust to reflect the ethos of national unity as was witnessed post the SC verdict on the issue.

On the other hand, the Nirmohi Akhara, whose claim on the 2.77 acres of disputed land was dismissed by the Supreme Court while deciding the vexed issue, will take a decision over its participation in the next few days.

As per the Akhara head Mahant Dhinendra Das, though the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to make us (Nirmohi Akhara) members of the trust that is to be constituted for construction of Ram temple, the 13-member executive body (Panch) of the Akhara would take the final call on the issue within the next one week.

All 13 members of the executive body of the Akhara are based across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. They are likely to meet in Ayodhya next week to take a final decision on the issue, Das said.