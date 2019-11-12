Home Nation

Ram temple construction faces bumps on the road as Hindu groups speak in different voices

While the VHP is against government interference, the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas is batting for CM Yogi to head the temple trust. The Nirmohi Akhara is undecided over participation.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site (File photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

AYODHYA/LUCKNOW: As the Centre proceeds gradually towards setting up the trust for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict delivered over the vexed title issue on Saturday, the road ahead may not be that smooth a walk for authorities.

Amid the consultations among the authorities over the structure of the proposed trust, various Hindu groups are pitching in with diverse views on the crucial issue of the trust’s membership and supervision.

While the Centre is mulling to include prominent Mahants and religious leaders from across the country including representation from down south, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reportedly wants the structure of the trust to be based on religious provisions.

The VHP, which claims the credit of taking the temple movement to the present juncture, allegedly wants minimum interference of the government authorities.

As per highly placed sources, the VHP is batting for the inclusion of religious gurus belonging to the Vaishnav (devotees of Lord Vishnu) sect. It has also proposed that the final temple should be constructed according to the map and design proposed by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

ALSO READ: Five acre land for Ayodhya mosque may be allotted on other side of Sarayu river

‘Nyas’ chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has even gone to the extent of suggesting that there is no use of setting up a separate trust for the temple construction when the ‘Nyas’ is already there and it has been working in the same direction for decades.

The Mahant has also expressed his wish that UP CM Yogi Adityanath should helm the trust not as the UP CM but as the chief priest of one of the most revered ‘muths’—Gorakshnath Peeth which had played a prominent role in spearheading the temple movement. “The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas favours Yogi Adityanath to head the Trust,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

He also claimed that blueprint of the trust was ready and several names were suggested for its membership. “It should proceed as per the pattern suggested by the VHP,” said the Mahant. 
 
He added that besides the adequate representation of the ‘Nyas,’ VHP vice president Champat Rai and its treasurer OP Singhal should also be in the trust. He also expressed his wish to supervise the trust proceedings himself. 

On the contrary, the Centre is mulling to include only a few members from the 'Nyas' in the upcoming trust. It rather wants the trust to reflect the ethos of national unity as was witnessed post the SC verdict on the issue.

On the other hand, the Nirmohi Akhara, whose claim on the 2.77 acres of disputed land was dismissed by the Supreme Court while deciding the vexed issue, will take a decision over its participation in the next few days.

ALSO READ: A dream come true, says ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh on Ayodhya verdict

As per the Akhara head Mahant Dhinendra Das, though the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to make us (Nirmohi Akhara) members of the trust that is to be constituted for construction of Ram temple, the 13-member executive body (Panch) of the Akhara would take the final call on the issue within the next one week.

All 13 members of the executive body of the Akhara are based across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. They are likely to meet in Ayodhya next week to take a final decision on the issue, Das said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Temple construction SC order Trust formation VHP Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Ayodhya verdict Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp