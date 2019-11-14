Sharad Pawar visits rain-affected areas in Nagpur district

By PTI

NAGPUR: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday visited farms and orchards affected by unseasonal rain in Nagpur district on Thursday.

Pawar is on two-day visit to Vidarbha region to take stock of damage caused by the rains.

On Thursday he visited Katol, Umred and Kamptee tehsils, accompanied by NCP leader and Katol MLA Anil Deshmukh, MLC Prakash Gajbhiye and others.

READ| Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar and Sonia Sonia Gandhi to meet

The crop of cotton, soybean, orange and sweet lime has suffered a considerable damage in the area. Meanwhile, a two-wheeler rider was hit by a car in Pawar's convoy near Naigaon.

Deshmukh said it was a minor accident and the man was taken to a nearby primary health centre, where he was discharged after first aid.