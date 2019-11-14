Home Nation

What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court

Justice Bobde will take oath as CJI on November 18 after the present Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office the previous day. The Sabrimala temple is slated to reopen on November 17.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench referring the issue pertaining to entry of women in the Sabarimala temple to a larger seven-judge bench, the onus on constituting the new bench will be placed before CJI designate Justice S A Bobde.

Justice Bobde will take oath as CJI on November 18 after the present Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office on November 17.

The Sabrimala temple is slated to reopen on November 17.

“The subject review petitions as well as the writ petitions may, accordingly, remain pending until determination of the questions indicated above by a larger bench as may be constituted by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India,” the judgment reads.

Also See: Sabarimala Karma Samithi to organise 'Deepakazhcha' at temples Thursday

A lawyer associated with the case said there is no stay on the earlier judgement which allowed women to enter the temple. “Since the majority judgment was silent on any stay on earlier judgment, the SC's earlier order of allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will remain in force till a 7-judge bench hears the matter afresh and gives its ruling,” he said.

“We are yet to decide whether any application seeking a stay on the previous order will be filed or not,” added the lawyer, who did not want to be named.

According to the minority judgement, Justice R F Nariman and Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Kerala government to enforce the previous judgement and maintain law and order in the state and asked them to give wide publicity to the order.

From our archives - The late TN Seshan on rights, gender and Sabarimala

“Compliance with Supreme Court judgments is not optional,” stated the dissenting minority judgement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala case Supreme Court Justice SA Bobde
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp