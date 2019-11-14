Home States Kerala

Sabarimala Karma Samithi to organise 'Deepakazhcha' at temples today

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sabarimala Karma Samithi, which spearheaded the protest against the attempt to facilitate entry of young women at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, will conduct 'Deepakazhcha' - lighting thousands of oil lamps at all major temples in the state on Thursday evening to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict which referred the case to a larger bench.

"The Supreme Court verdict has come as a huge relief to the thousands of devotees who have been anguished by the attempts to violate the rites and practices of the temple. We will celebrate the verdict by lighting lamps at the temples today evening.

"The Sabarimala Karma Samithi will convene a meeting to discuss the future course of action soon," said Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala.

ALSO READ: Sabarimala case referred to larger SC bench - A few reactions from religious leaders to politicians

"It is a partial victory for the devotees who have been concerned over the attempts to bring young women to the temple. Now the larger bench will review the case from the beginning and it will be a time-consuming process.

"We will approach the court seeking clarification as the previous order has not been stayed," said Sabarimala Karma Samithi general convener SJR Kumar.

However, the Hindu activists who acted as the vanguard of the Sabarimala protest have resolved to continue their vigil at the hill shrine.

According to sources, the Sangh Parivar has decided to ensure the presence of at least 1,000 cadres at the hill shrine to foil any attempt to bring young women to the temple. 

The Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) led by national secretary Prateesh Viswanath has also decided to deploy their men at Sabarimala.

ALSO READ: Sabarimala case - Don't use lack of clarity on stay to allow entry of women, stresses BJP leader

"Though the case has been referred to a larger bench the 2018 September verdict stands and we need clarification in this regard. The devotees and all stakeholders should join hands to ensure a peaceful Mandala - Makaravilakku season," said A Padmakumar, who stepped down as Travancore Devaswom Board president on Wednesday.

"The court has not considered the review petition and has only referred the case to a bigger bench. It can be argued that the previous order stands suspended as the case has been referred to a larger bench. However, the government should approach the Supreme Court seeking clarification in this regard.

"If women activists try to enter the temple like last year it will trigger protests. Ensuring peace at Sabarimala is of utmost importance as continuing protests may spoil the pilgrimage season. All parties should cooperate to ensure peace at Sabarimala," said former TDB member K P Shankardas.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp