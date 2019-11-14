Home States Kerala

Sabarimala case referred to larger SC bench: A few reactions from religious leaders to politicians

The Supreme Court on Thursday said restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala alone.

Published: 14th November 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 01:51 PM

Sabarimala temple

Devotees waiting for darshan at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court's decision on Sabarimala verdict has been welcomed by representatives of Ayyappa devotees and also political parties across the spectrum.

Here are a few reactions on the Sabarimala case which was referred to a larger bench of seven judges by the Supreme Court in a majority judgment.

While the Congress termed the verdict as a vindication of its stand, the BJP too welcomed the court decision but warned the LDF government against acting in haste since the final verdict was pending.

Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru said that "the apex court decision has given hope and confidence to Ayyappa devotees." He further added. 

"It's good that the court has observed that Ayyappa devotees should be seen as a separate group. We are of the view that religion and law should not be mixed."

Sabarimala Karma Samithi Patron and Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee President Sasikumara Varma stated "the Supreme Court decision is one that brings relief and happiness to us. Our mental agony in the matter has found resonance in the verdict. The court has understood the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees. Leaving the matter to a larger bench is in itself an expression of doubt that the earlier verdict of the apex court had some flaws."

"The government should show restraint as the Supreme Court has not taken a final decision on the matter.  The government should not use the lack of clarity regarding stay in the case to facilitate women entry," said BJP former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan. 

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy gave UDF's stance saying that "now the state government should now take steps to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season." 

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was quoted as saying that his party "welcomes the Supreme Court decision. If the government tries to forcibly facilitate entry of women, it will trigger a crisis." 

Travancore Devaswom Board President-designate N Vasu said, "We need to study the verdict in detail. The stay has not been vacated. What final decision should be taken will be decided after studying verdict in detail and discussing with the Board."

The Sabarimala review petitions will remain pending until the issue is decided by larger Bench.

TAGS
Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court
