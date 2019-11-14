Kerala police ups vigil post Supreme Court order on Sabarimala

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police have their task cut out to ensure law and order from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season as it is almost certain that there will be massive protests by Hindu outfits if any woman aged between 10 and 50 makes an attempt to visit the hill shrine.

State intelligence is anticipating a total breakdown of law and order situation and violence at Sabarimala if any young woman attempts darsan and the police will consider evoking Section 144 of CrPC (Prohibitory Orders) at Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pampa to deal with the highly volatile situation.

Intelligence officers said an analysis of the ground-level security at Sabarimala after the Supreme Court verdict in September 2018 revealed that the situation remained under control only when police dissuaded young woman pligrims from trekking to Sabarimala citing highly volatile law and order situation.

Anticipating a total breakdown of law and order, police have already started overhauling the security measures specifically to counter protests by Hindu outfits.“We are reviewing the situation and all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure law and order situation,” said Pathanamthitta district police chief Jaidev G.

It’s worth to note that the annual festival, Vishu festival and the monthly poojas at Sabarimala were peaceful so far compared to highly tense Mandala-Makaravilakku season in 2018 when a couple of young women made attempts, a few successfully making it with candid support from authorities concerned, to trek Sabarimala amidst protest by members of Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

In the coming days, state police will take a decision on deploying additional woman police personnel at Nilakkal to screen the vehicles for woman devotees. Police have already apprised the state government of the major challenges in ensuring law and order situation at Sabarimala if young women attempt darsan during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season when lakhs of devotees will be visiting Sabarimala on a daily basis.

Police cover

Law and Order Addl DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib chief police coordinator

10,017 police officers to be deployed during the pilgrimage season

Security arrangements to be implemented in five phases

First Phase

(Nov 15-30): 2,551 police officers

Second phase

(Nov 30-Dec 14): 2,539

Third phase

(Dec 14-29): 2,992

Fourth phase

(Dec 29-Jan 16, 2020: 3,077

Auxiliary phase

(Jan 16-22): 1,560 state special branch officers to be deployed

STRICT ACTION AGAINST THOSE WHO FOMENT TROUBLE

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala women’s entry, police have upped vigil to deal with potential law and order situations. State police chief Loknath Behera said stringent action would be taken against those who take law into their hands or try to foment trouble. Social media accounts are being monitored to locate and deal with hate-mongers.

The offenders will be slapped with non-bailable sections and a directive in this regard has been issued to various wings of the police. Police sources said social media accounts are being watched by Police Hi-tech Crime Enquiry Cell, Cyber Cell, Cyberdome and cyber police stations.

“The police machinery is ready to deal with trouble-mongers. No unruly elements will be allowed to take law into to their hands,” said a senior cop. Sources said cops have prepared a list of people who had unleashed violence during the last Sabarimala season in protest against entry of women.

307 woman cops to be deployed at Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women police officers will be once again deployed at Sabarimala. However, no women officers below the age of 50 will be on duty at Sannidhanam, a source said. Of the 8,402 civil police officers at Sannidhanam and surrounding areas, 307 will be women. In addition, there will be 30 officers in the rank of sub- inspector.