Home States Kerala

Kerala police ups vigil post Supreme Court order on Sabarimala

Social media accounts are being monitored to locate and deal with hate-mongers.

Published: 14th November 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Representational Image

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala Police have their task cut out to ensure law and order from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season as it is almost certain that there will be massive protests by Hindu outfits if any woman aged between 10 and 50 makes an attempt to visit the hill shrine.

State intelligence is anticipating a total breakdown of law and order situation and violence at Sabarimala if any young woman attempts darsan and the police will consider evoking Section 144 of CrPC (Prohibitory Orders) at Sabarimala, Nilakkal and Pampa to deal with the highly volatile situation.

ALSO READ| Sabarimala case referred to larger SC bench: A few reactions from religious leaders to politicians

Intelligence officers said an analysis of the ground-level security at Sabarimala after the Supreme Court verdict in September 2018 revealed that the situation remained under control only when police dissuaded young woman pligrims from trekking to Sabarimala citing highly volatile law and order situation.

Anticipating a total breakdown of law and order, police have already started overhauling the security measures specifically to counter protests by Hindu outfits.“We are reviewing the situation and all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure law and order situation,” said Pathanamthitta district police chief Jaidev G.

ALSO READ| Supreme Court refers Sabarimala case to seven-judge bench

It’s worth to note that the annual festival, Vishu festival and the monthly poojas at Sabarimala were peaceful so far compared to highly tense Mandala-Makaravilakku season in 2018 when a couple of young women made attempts, a few successfully making it with candid support from authorities concerned, to trek Sabarimala amidst protest by members of Sabarimala Karma Samithi. 

In the coming days, state police will take a decision on deploying additional woman police personnel at Nilakkal to screen the vehicles for woman devotees. Police have already apprised the state government of the major challenges in ensuring law and order situation at Sabarimala if  young women attempt darsan during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season when lakhs of devotees will be visiting Sabarimala on a daily basis.

ALSO READ| Temples are sacred, private spaces for believers: Rahul Easwar welcomes SC verdict in Sabarimala

Police cover

  • Law and Order Addl DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib chief police coordinator 
  • 10,017 police officers to be deployed during the pilgrimage season
  • Security arrangements to be implemented in five phases 

First Phase 

(Nov 15-30): 2,551 police officers 

Second phase 

(Nov 30-Dec 14): 2,539

Third phase

(Dec 14-29): 2,992

Fourth phase 

(Dec 29-Jan 16, 2020: 3,077 

Auxiliary phase

(Jan 16-22): 1,560 state special branch officers to be deployed

STRICT ACTION AGAINST THOSE WHO FOMENT TROUBLE

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala women’s entry, police have upped vigil to deal with potential law and order situations. State police chief Loknath Behera said stringent action would be taken against those who take law into their hands or try to foment trouble. Social media accounts are being monitored to locate and deal with hate-mongers.

The offenders will be slapped with non-bailable sections and a directive in this regard has been issued to various wings of the police. Police sources said social media accounts are being watched by Police Hi-tech Crime Enquiry Cell, Cyber Cell, Cyberdome and cyber police stations.  

“The police machinery is ready to deal with trouble-mongers. No unruly elements will be allowed to take law into to their hands,” said a senior cop. Sources said cops have prepared a list of people who had unleashed violence during the last Sabarimala season in protest against entry of women.

307 woman cops to be deployed at Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women police officers will be once again deployed at Sabarimala. However, no women officers below the age of 50 will be on duty at Sannidhanam, a source said. Of the 8,402 civil police officers at Sannidhanam and surrounding areas, 307 will be women. In addition, there will be 30 officers in the rank of sub- inspector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala verdict Supreme Court on Sabarimala Sabarimala law and order Kerala Police
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp