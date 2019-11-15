Home Nation

Some people using tongue very loosely: Bengal Governor hits back at Mamata

In a veiled reference to Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that those holding constitutional posts have become BJP mouthpieces.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankhar. | (File | PTI)

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankhar. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said some people are using their "tongue too often and very loosely" but that will not deter him from serving the people of the state.

In a veiled reference to Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that those holding constitutional posts have become BJP mouthpieces.

Declining to comment on Banerjee's jibe on Thursday accusing him of exceeding his brief and trying to run a parallel government, Dhankhar said there was no need to play every ball in the game of cricket.

"Some people are using their tongue too often and very loosely. There is no need to play every ball in the game of cricket. I would continue to serve the people of the state," Dhankhar said.

No one should make a comment without properly understanding his statements, the governor said.

His statements came a day after a fresh war of words erupted between the governor and the state government over distribution of relief for the devastation brought by cyclone 'Bulbul'.

ALSO READ | Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Dhankhar had also slammed the state government for not responding to his request for a helicopter to travel 300 kilometres and said whenever he gets a communication from the chief minister, he responds within 24 hours.

The governor was on Thursday refused permission for a chopper to travel to Farakka in Murshidabad district, making it the second such instance in one week.

Dhankhar visited Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme.

The request for the chopper was made well in advance but there was no response from the administration, a Raj Bhavan source said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, questioned the need for a helicopter for the governor's travel and termed it 'absurd' and 'misuse of public money'.

Earlier this week, the governor had requested for a helicopter to travel to Shantipur in Nadia district to attend a festival, which was also turned down by the West Bengal government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Jagdeep Dhankhar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp