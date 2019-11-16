Home Nation

No one becomes mouthpiece for showing concern over poor governance: Bengal Governor slams Mamata

The Governor said that he is working according to the constitution and will not react more to Banerjee's speech in a public meeting.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district Friday Nov. 15 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BURDWAN: A day after Mamata Banerjee alleged that some people holding constitutional posts are acting like "mouthpieces of BJP," Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out saying that when he praised West Bengal Chief Minister for tackling the situation in the state during cyclone Bulbul no one called him the CM's mouthpiece.

"No one becomes anyone mouthpiece after showing concern towards poor education, health system and roads. When I praised Mamata for her commendable work for Cyclone Bulbul preparedness, nobody called me the Chief Minister's mouthpiece," Dhankar said while speaking to media here.

The Governor said that he is working according to the constitution and will not react more to Banerjee's speech in a public meeting.

On Thursday, Banerjee said, "I don't comment about constitutional posts. But there are some people who are behaving just like a BJP mouthpiece. You have seen what is going on in my state. They are trying to run a parallel administration."

Being asked about getting targetted by the West Bengal minister over the demand for the helicopter to visit an event, Dhankhar said that the Mamata needs to control her ministers.

"Till date, no minister of the state government has written a single letter during my 100-day tenure telling me what wrong thing I have done. If they do, then I will definitely think about it and answer it," Dhankhar said.

Speaking about his journey by road to Farakka in Murshidabad district after being denied permission for the chopper, he said: "I have travelled 700 km. The condition of the national highway is very good. But the journey of more than 100 km during this journey was a back-breaking due to poor roads."

On Thursday, Banerjee government had not responded to Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

In a press communique, Governor's Press Secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay had said that Dhankar is scheduled to attend a programme in Farakka town and is left with no other options but to undertake the 600-km long journey via road as the government did not respond to the request for a chopper.

