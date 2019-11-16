Three killed as steam boiler explodes in Bihar

By IANS

MOTIHARI: At least three persons were killed when a steam boiler exploded during the preparation of the mid-day meal in Bihar's East Champaran district on Saturday.

Police said that the incident happened when the mid-day meal was being prepared in the kitchen near an NGO's office in Sugauli's Bangra area. Three people were killed and several injured in the explosion. The deceased have not been identified as yet.

The explosion caused panic in the area.

Locals said that the food was being prepared by an NGO, which supplies mid-day meals to the nearby schools.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Motihari.