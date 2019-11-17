Home Nation

Nirmohi Akhara convenes meeting to discuss future course of action on Ayodhya verdict

The meeting chaired by the head of Nirmohi Akhara, Mahant Dinendra Das, was also attended by its Sarpanch Raja Ram Chandra Das here.

Published: 17th November 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya.

A model of Ram Mandir kept at Kar Sevakpuram in Ayodhya. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

AYODHYA: Nirmohi Akhara, one of the main parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Sunday convened a high-level meeting here to discuss the verdict of the Supreme Court in the matter and formulate the future course of action.

The meeting chaired by the head of Nirmohi Akhara, Mahant Dinendra Das, was also attended by its Sarpanch Raja Ram Chandra Das here. All Panchs of Nirmohi Akhara were present in the meeting.

"We held a meeting to discuss the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram temple. We welcome the verdict but the Supreme Court did not take a stand on several issues. We also discussed these matters and are formulating a future course of action," the Sarpanch.

He said that the Nirmohi Akhara has been demanding the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya since the year 1885.

Swamy Ram Suresh Das, who was also present in the meeting said, "We also performed 'Sarju Pujan' and prayed that the temple is constructed without any obstruction."

The Supreme Court had, in its November 9 judgment, directed that representation may be given to Nirmohi Akhara in the central trust to be set up to oversee the contested property in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court had also directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

