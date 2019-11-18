11 dead, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan

Home Nation

The accident took place early in the morning in Dungargarh when the bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner.

BIKANER: At least 11 people died and 15 others suffered injuries when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Monday in Lakhasar area of Bikaner district of Rajasthan. 

The high-impact collision resulted in both the vehicles catching fire. Though the locals were swift enough to douse the flames, several passengers suffered severe burns. 

The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital. According to the police, the Jaipur-bound bus left Bikaner at 6.30 AM. An hour into the journey, the accident took place, reportedly due to fog, said Bikaner Collector Kumar Pal Gautam.

"Eleven people have died and of the 15 injured, five are stated to be critical. In my understanding, the basic reason behind the accident is fog when the bus tried to overtake the truck, " the Bikaner Collector said. 

The accident led to a chaotic situation as the front portion of the bus was badly damaged after the fierce collision. It took a long time to get the stranded people out. Many passengers died on the spot. Since the relief and rescue operations took more than the required time, many passengers could not be saved.  

On Sunday too, in a bid to save a bike rider, a man driving his car in a high speed mowed down four of a family. The victims were waiting for a bus when the mishap took place. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep grief over the death of people in this horrific road accident in Bikaner and wished speedy recovery to the injured. 

