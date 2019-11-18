Home Nation

Sena MLAs upset with Uddhav for joining hands with Congress and NCP, say insiders

Last week, the unrest amongst the MLAs had reportedly led to ugly scenes at the hotel. The MLAs engaged in abusive arguments and even physical fights, sources said.

Published: 18th November 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: As the drama over government formation in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena insiders have revealed that a major chunk of party MLAs was unhappy with Uddhav Thackeray when he announced his decision to join hands with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in the state.

This massive unrest among the MLAs was one of the reasons why they were allowed to return to their respective homes, party sources have claimed.

After the BJP declined the Maharashtra governor’s invitation to form the government, the Shiv Sena had shifted all its MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai. It was at this hotel that the MLAs expressed serious concerns over the party leadership's stand to seek support from Congress and NCP for government formation in the state.

ALSO READ: Quitting NDA is just a formality now, says Sanjay Raut

Initially, the dissent was meek but it grew louder with each passing day and that was one of the reasons why the party leadership decided to let MLAs to return to their homes, Shiv Sena insiders have said.

Last week, the unrest amongst the MLAs had reportedly led to ugly scenes at the hotel. The MLAs engaged in abusive arguments and even physical fights, sources said. These fights were one of the reasons why Aaditya Thackeray had to rush to the hotel almost around midnight to calm them down, they added.

The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs of its own and they lodged at Hotel Retreat in the Western Mumbai suburb of Malad to allay fears of poaching. As many as 40 out of these MLAs were on the verge of revolt.

“How can we justify joining hands with those against whom we have contested for years,” the MLAs had asked the party leadership which couldn’t provide satisfactory answers, the sources said.

While the Congress and the NCP have not been able to decide on allying with the Shiv Sena, the internal dilemma within the Uddhav Thackeray-led party too might have an impact on the politics of Maharashtra in the days to come.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena MLAs Shiv Sena alliance decision NCP congress BJP
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • thulakol
    all the MLA s should resign from SS na help bjp to form government. he is tiger late balthakery son. he is begger
    17 hours ago reply

  • vinod sarwade
    SS by its bad mouth through Samana has antagonized all well wishers .The SS MLA's will not be able to face its own cadre since joining hands with the very forces they have been fighting pitched battles will not be tolerated by any standards. The days are numbered for SS. If MNS can go down
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp