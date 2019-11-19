Home Nation

765 arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for stone pelting since abrogation of Article 370

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy also said there has been a decline in the incidents of stone-pelting since August 5.

Published: 19th November 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 09:33 AM

Stone pelting, pelting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry on Tuesday said security forces had arrested 765 people in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution for their alleged involvement in stone-pelting incidents and that multi-pronged policies were adopted to check the menace.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said there was a decline in the incidents of stone-pelting since August 5, when the Centre announced abrogation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"Since August 5, 2019, to November 15, 2019, 765 people have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting/law and order. From January 1, 2019, to August 4, 2019, 361 such cases were registered," the minister said, replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

Reddy said the government had adopted multi-pronged policies to check the stone-pelting menace and had succeeded in curbing it to the extent that a large number of troublemakers, instigators and mob mobilisers were identified and various preventive measures taken against them, including detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and preventive arrests.

ALSO READ: 'Where are Kashmiri leaders' - Opposition creates ruckus in Lok Sabha over 'instability' in Valley

"Investigation has revealed that various separatist organisations and activists, which are part of the Hurriyat, have been behind the incidents of stone-pelting in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA has charge-sheeted 18 persons in terror-funding cases so far," he said.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had informed that a total of 34,10,219 tourists, including 12,934 foreigners, visited Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months and an income of Rs 25.12 crore was earned through tourism during this period.

The minister said after the abrogation of Article 370, initially, attendance of students was thin in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, which gradually picked up and at present, stood at 99.7 per cent during the ongoing examination.

On a question related to use of pellet guns since August 5, the minister said pellet guns were used with abundant caution, only to deal with severe law-and-order problems to avoid civilian casualties.

Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Stone pelting
