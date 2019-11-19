Home Nation

All five gang accused of raping 21-year-old girl in park arrested: Noida police

The duo, Guddu and Shyam, both in their early 20s, were the first ones to rape the woman on the evening of November 13 near a park in sector 63.

All five rape accused are residents of the shanties near the park.

All five rape accused are residents of the shanties near the park.

By PTI

NOIDA: The last two absconding men of the total five accused in the gang rape and assault of a 21-year-old woman in the city last week were arrested here on Tuesday, the Noida police said.

The duo, Guddu and Shyam, both in their early 20s, were the first ones to rape the woman on the evening of November 13 near a park in sector 63 here.

They had then called three other friends who too forced themselves on the victim, the police said.

"Guddu was held during the day from Parthala Chowk, while Shyamu was arrested this evening from Phase 3 area," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

Besides the five men accused of rape, the police have also arrested Ravi, the woman's friend, who had called her near the park that evening on the pretext of helping her find a job but then tried to molest her.

Guddu and Shyamu, who live in the shanties near the park, intervened when the victim was being molested by Ravi.

The duo threatened and chased Ravi away after beating him up but then themselves took turns to rape the woman.

They later called three of their friends who also sexually assaulted her.

All five rape accused are residents of the shanties near the park.

Guddu is a Class 10 pass out and worked as a labourer in a local vegetable farm, while Class 8 pass Shyamu worked in a phone charger-making company, he said.

"After the incident, three of the rape accused and the friend Ravi were arrested within 36 hours. Police teams went outside Uttar Pradesh also and carried out intensive searches in various districts within the state to track down Guddu and Shyamu and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on their arrest," Krishna told reporters.

An FIR was registered in the case at the Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments), the police said.

The woman was sent for medical examination while counselling by experts and legal assistance was provided to her.

All precautions were taken considering the sensitivity of the matter, they said.

