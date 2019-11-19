Home Nation

Fee hike shouldn't hit poor students, says Super 30 founder Anand Kumar on JNU stir

The Union HRD Ministry appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of JNU.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Bihar-based Anand Kumar, founder of the famed Super 30 facility there which prepares underprivileged children to crack the IIT entrance exams, on Tuesday said the JNU fee hike protest should be resolved amicably.

Jawaharlal Nehru University students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for the hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The Union HRD Ministry had, on Monday, appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of varsity.

"I feel (hiked) fees should be applicable to those who are capable of paying them. The rich and those who have no dearth of money should pay the (hiked) fees. Consideration should be made for those who are talented but needy," Kumar said when queried on the JNU situation.

ALSO READ: Delhi police register FIR against protesting JNU students

He said scholarships and other forms of assistance should be given to such poor but meritorious students.

"The authorities, students should sit together and reach a solution. The government must rethink the hike in fees so that the needy are not deprived," he added.

On a question on the need for bonds for IIT students, some of who leave the country for better prospects, similar to ones signed by those in medical colleges, Kumar agreed some system was needed to curb the brain drain.

"I feel there should be some system in place under which the student stays back in the country and works here. Otherwise, the student, after spending some time abroad, must return and get to work in institutions in India," he said.

Kumar was bestowed the 'Nachiketa Award' here at the International Principals Educational Conference 2019'.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was the chief guest at the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Super 30 Anand Kumar JNU students protests JNU fee hike
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp