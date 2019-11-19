Home Nation

'Selfishness is a bad thing': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on BJP, Shiv Sena fallout in Maharashtra

These sharp comments from the RSS chief came while addressing an event in Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

Published: 19th November 2019 02:37 PM

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI/NAGPUR: In an apparent reference to the current logjam over the government formation in Maharashtra, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday, warned both the BJP and the Shiv Sena, of being selfish and fighting with each other, without naming them.

“Everybody knows that selfishness is bad, but very few people leave away their own self-interests. You may look at nations or individuals, you’ll find the same thing,” Bhagwat said in an apparent reference to the current political drama in Maharashtra, as he inaugurated a national conference of school principals in Nagpur on Tuesday.

While emphasizing the need to control certain aspects of behavior, Bhagwat further said, “Every individual knows that they won’t be able to survive if they destroy nature. Yet, the destruction of nature hasn’t stopped. In a similar fashion, every soul knows that fighting with each other harms both. But, fights among the close associates haven’t stopped as yet.”

While the BJP and the Shiv Sena, the two torchbearers of Hindutva are on loggerheads over the issue of sharing chief minister’s post after the recent assembly polls, the RSS was expected to intervene as the fight within the ideological partners would harm the Hindutva. However, the RSS has avoided open comments or efforts for intervention.

The then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had met Bhagwat in Nagpur to discuss the political situation about a fortnight back. Yet, there was no open comment from the RSS over the issue.

About a week back, in yet another closed door program in Nagpur, Bhagwat had made a similar statement. “To be able to build a strong organization one needs to have unconditional love for all. It may happen at times that the love may be reciprocated with hate or curse. Yet, the love shouldn’t diminish,” Bhagwat had said in an indirect reference to the BJP-Shiv Sena row.

“To be able to love unconditionally is needs one to be ascetic. To be able to do this one needs to understand others a lot. It is only when the mutual understanding develops the love is reciprocated,” Bhagwat had said back then.

It is being interpreted that Bhagwat is sending out “messages” in typical RSS style to the warring former allies for reconciliation. However, none of them appear to be in a mood to do so as of today.

