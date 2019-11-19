Home Nation

Varsity registrar refuses to meet government-appointed panel members: JNUSU

JNUSU has been leading the agitation against a hostel fee hike for three weeks now and said that the strike would not be called off until their demands were met.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh addresses a press conference at JNU in New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI The JNU students' union alleged on Tuesday that the registrar of the university refused to meet the members of the HRD Ministry-appointed panel for mediating between the agitating students and the administration and recommending ways to restore the normal functioning of the varsity.

"We have got to know that the registrar refused to meet the HRD Ministry-appointed panel to mediate between us and the university. See their high-handedness. When they can refuse to entertain government representatives, how can they be expected to talk to us," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh told reporters.

There was no immediate response from the registrar or the university administration on the JNUSU allegation.

"The strike will continue till our demands are met and the fee hike is completely rolled back," Ghosh asserted.

