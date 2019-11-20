Army identifies soldiers killed in Siachen avalanche

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army on Tuesday identified four soldiers and two porters killed in an avalanche in northern Siachen on Monday.

Two armymen, injured after their patrol party was hit by the avalanche, are undergoing treatment at the army hospital in Nubra, Ladakh.

The defence spokesman said all the four deceased were young. While three were from Punjab and the fourth hailed from Himachal.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Naik Maninder Singh, Sepoy Veerpal Singh, Sepoy Dimpal Kumar and Sepoy Manish Kumar.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the ground situation on Siachen Glacier.

The group of eight persons, including six Army personnel, were struck by the avalanche at an altitude of 19,000 ft at around 3 pm on Monday. Rescue teams from nearby posts were rushed to the location after the incident.

Singh also expressed anguish over the death of the Army personnel and civilians. “Deeply pained by th demise of soldiers and porters due to avalanche in Siachen. I salute their courage and service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families,” Singh tweeted.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarized zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbites and strong winds.

