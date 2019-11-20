Detained Kashmiri leaders lack facilities at MLA hostel in Srinagar, say relatives

Fawaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Family members of detained mainstream political leaders in Kashmir on Wednesday alleged that the MLA Hostel, where the detainees have been shifted a few days ago, lacks proper heating arrangements.

Relatives of the 35 political detainees — including Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone, NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar, PDP leaders Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhtar and J&K Peoples Movement chairman Shah Faesal — visited the MLA hostel to meet their detained relatives.

Saqib Madni, son of PDP leader Sartaj Madni, said visitors are being harassed by guards.

“It has become difficult to get in touch with the detainees,” he said.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah passes the buck to J&K administration on restoring internet in Valley

Shehriyar Khanum, daughter of detained PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, alleged, “I was asked to take off my socks. It is sheer humiliation. They are humiliating every visitor”.

She added that the MLA hostel lacks proper heating and lighting facilities.

Brothers of PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat and National Conference leader and former MLC Bashir Veeri agreed with Shehriyar and said political detainees are shivering.

“The food being provided to the detainees is substandard,” they said.

“Despite being an senior citizen, I was asked to park my vehicle a kilometre away from the hostel (where my son is lodged) and walk on foot... My son is not a terrorist...” said father of deputy mayor Sheikh Imran.