Home Nation

Old Sena video slamming Rahul Gandhi resurfaces amid Maharashtra deadlock

In the video, Udhav Thackeray is seen spewing his ridicule when he says, 'Rahul GAndhi is a fool. He has got a lot of time on his hand.'

Published: 20th November 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As Shiv Sena has promised to form government in Maharashtra in "few days" and Sharad Pawar sending mixed signals, old videos of the Thackerays and tweets by Sena have emerged that may surely embarrass the Sena-Congress-NCP formation, if not play spoilsport.

In one such video, Sena chief Udhav Thackeray in a video is seen ranting against Congress motormouth Mani Shankar Aiyar and even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Udhav Thackeray is seen ranting in Marathi where he says, "Mani Shankar Aiyar should be beaten with shoes. If I spot Aiyar, I will beat him up with shoes." He said that to claps of Sena supporters.

But he didn't stop there. His next target was none less than former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Udhav Thackeray is seen spewing his ridicule in the video when he says, "Rahul Gandhi is a fool. He has got a lot of time on his hand." He even advised him against his endeavours to become the Prime Minister and imitated him by rolling his sleeves, as Rahul often does.

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena CM-led Maharashtra government to be in place by December 1st week: Sanjay Raut

As late as this October, the Sena mocked Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips. Addressing a rally in Ahmednagar, the Thackeray senior ridiculed Rahul's Bangkok sojourn by saying, "Your leader [Rahul Gandhi] has reached Bangkok. So, you [Balasaheb Thorat] too, can sit at home..."

In thick of election season this year, Sena's mouthpiece Saamana had lashed out at Congress for questioning the timing of JeM chief's listing as a global terrorist. The Sena minced no words when it had attacked the Congress alleging, "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath went to the extent of questioning the timing of the UN move. There might be a fear in his mind that it may benefit Modi during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. But he should ask the UN about its timing."

ALSO READ | Sena MLAs upset with Uddhav for joining hands with Congress and NCP, say insiders

It is not a one-way street. Congress's Mumbai leader and former Union Minister Milind Deora on February 19 had posted a meme on his Twitter that is doing the rounds even now. The tweet says: "The Shiv Sena cannot have its cake and eat it too. They acted like the opposition when they were part of the government - but are now coming together for selfish political gains. This is the real 'milavat'!"

As hectic parleys are going on between the three political outfits to cobble up a common minimum programme to stitch together a government in Maharashtra, the long standing animosity between the grand old party and the Shiv Sena that claims to espouse the marathi cause is all too apparent. And the inherent contradiction is time and again rearing its head through old videos or tweets, where the Thackeray senior did hesitate to call Rahal Gandhi a "fool" or to claim he wishes to beat a senior Congress leader with "shoes".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government formaTION Maharashtra impasse Sena NCP Congress alliance
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp