Muslim teacher appointment row: BHU Sanskrit dept calls off protests for 10 days

LUCKNOW: The students of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) of Banaras Hindu University have suspended their protest against the appointment of Prof Firoz Khan on the promise of the V-C that all their queries will be answered within the stipulated 10-day time and the issue will be resolved by then.

The protesting students, however, claimed that they would boycott the classes and the exams till then.

The students have also sought university administration's response to the process of appointment of prof Firoz Khan seeking a CBI probe into it.

The protestors also claimed that they suspended the stir as the PMO had sought an explanation from the BHU administration.

A section of students has been demonstrating against Feroze Khan's appointment at the department.

Although the BHU has backed him, Khan has been unable to take classes.

The protesters say only a Hindu can teach Sanskrit at the university in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.