World's first Muslim yoga camp underway in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The world's first Muslim yoga camp began at Kanva Ashram in Kotdwar town of Uttarakhand.

Participants of the camp said Yoga is a spiritual practice that has nothing to do with any religion.

Yunus Kasmi, a professor in Jamia Tibbia Unnao Medical College in Deoband said: "Yoga is an exercise, practice and a ritual encompassing well being of a person mentally, spiritually and physically. Yoga cannot be prescribed to any specific religion. It's a religionless inclusive practice."

Inaugurated by chief minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat and organized in Vedic Ashram Gurukul Vishwavidyalaya, Kotdwar yoga camp is deemed as world's first and largest Muslim Yoga camp with over 500 Muslim participants from across the country.

"Yoga can be a remedy to problems plaguing individuals, societies and even countries. It helps every person in maintaining sound physical and mental health. Yoga is an embodiment of our 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the Whole world is one family) philosophy," said the CM in his address.

The CM announced to rename Kotdwar as 'Kanva Nagri Kotdwar in the memory of King Bharat who is believed to have been born at Kanvashram in the city. The name of Kalal Ghati, which has been included in the list of 'iconic destinations' by the central government, will also be changed to 'Kanva Ghati', Rawat added.