Home Nation

World's first Muslim yoga camp underway in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

Participants of the camp said Yoga is a spiritual practice that has nothing to do with any religion.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga is a religionless inclusive practice, says Yunus Kasmi, a professor in Jamia Tibbia Unnao Medical College in Deoband (Photo|twitter/tsrawatbjp)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The world's first Muslim yoga camp began at Kanva Ashram in Kotdwar town of Uttarakhand.

Participants of the camp said Yoga is a spiritual practice that has nothing to do with any religion.

Yunus Kasmi, a professor in Jamia Tibbia Unnao Medical College in Deoband said: "Yoga is an exercise, practice and a ritual encompassing well being of a person mentally, spiritually and physically. Yoga cannot be prescribed to any specific religion. It's a religionless inclusive practice."

Inaugurated by chief minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat and organized in Vedic Ashram Gurukul Vishwavidyalaya, Kotdwar yoga camp is deemed as world's first and largest Muslim Yoga camp with over 500 Muslim participants from across the country.

"Yoga can be a remedy to problems plaguing individuals, societies and even countries. It helps every person in maintaining sound physical and mental health. Yoga is an embodiment of our 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the Whole world is one family) philosophy," said the CM in his address.

The CM announced to rename Kotdwar as 'Kanva Nagri Kotdwar in the memory of King Bharat who is believed to have been born at Kanvashram in the city. The name of Kalal Ghati, which has been included in the list of 'iconic destinations' by the central government, will also be changed to 'Kanva Ghati', Rawat added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslim Yoga camp Islam and Yoga yoga benefits of yoga Uttarakhand
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp