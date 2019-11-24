Home Nation

BHU teachers call for removal of Muslim Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, write to President

They have called for the immediate annulment of the appointment of Feroze Khan to the Department and place him in any other Sanskrit teaching department of the University.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

BHU, Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a letter to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is also a visitor to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the faculty and former professors of the university have come out in support of students opposing the appointment of Firoz Khan to the Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan department (faculty of theology).

They have called for the immediate annulment of the appointment of Feroze Khan to the Department and place him in any other Sanskrit teaching department of the University.

Pointing out that the appointment of Khan was done by violating the tradition and established norms of the University the letter says, "Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan department should not be tinkered with as the appointment of any non-Hindu is against the established norms and tradition of the department."

Speaking to ANI, 88-year-old former BHU Professor Rewa Prasad Dwivedi, who is also emeritus professor, SVDVS stated that the department would become irrelevant of such appeasement continues. " No one would come for further studies here if appointments of non-Hindus is made to the department."

The professors have pointed out that the department has been operating for over 100 years.

"The appointment of any non-Hindu to the department would cause disruption to the religious, tradition, karma kanda education of students training to be acharyas and shartris of the religion," the submission adds.

ALSO READ | Amid BHU row, another post opens up for Sanskrit Professor Firoz Khan

"The students of this department can't be forced to study under a Muslim or Christian teacher. If this is down it is going to lead to unprecedented chaos and the acharya parampara would become void," the letter read.

If educated under a non Hindu the doors of employment and religious practices by Hindu organisations would be forever closed for these students, the letter adds.

They have pointed out it may also lead to trouble in the future employment of such students at various Hindu temples.

The submission to the President points out that the university came into being under the guidance of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and the Faculty of Theology was established to study the religious texts, scriptures of religions like Sanatan Hindu Dharma and its associate religions of Indian origin like Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism.

The faculty also studies various religious rituals, astrology, scriptures and other religious literature related to these religions.

The submission to the President has the signatures of over 50 serving and retired members of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banaras Hindu University Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyaan Ram Nath Kovind Firoze Khan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp