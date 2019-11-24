Amid BHU row, another post opens up for Sanskrit Professor Firoz Khan

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The protests by students of BHU’s Sanskrit Vidya Dharam Vijnan (SVDV) over the appointment of Prof Firoz Khan as an assistant professor of Sanskrit literature may die down soon on its own as another opening has emerged for the professor in Ayurveda department at the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) in the same university.

Prof Khan had applied for the post of assistant professor of Sanskrit in Ayurveda department of IMS and now his name tops the list of merit holders who would be interviewed on November 29.

The discussions over another opportunity coming Prof Firoz Khan’s way gained ground after the list of meritorious candidates shortlisted for interview of assistant professor in Ayurveda department was uploaded on BHU website on Friday night after the SVDV students announced that they were putting off their sit-in for the next 10-days on the assurance of varsity authorities to give satisfactory response to their queries over Khan’s appointment.

According to sources, there is no vacancy for a Sanskrit teacher in the Sanskrit department. Notably, the protesting SVDV students had been demanding the varsity administration to shift him to Arts Faculty where Sanatan Karmkand was not required to be followed while teaching. Khan’s name figures on the top of merit list of shortlisted candidates. In case he is selected after the November 29 interview, he would resign from SVDV.

Now, the RSS has got involved in handling the situation in BHU as it was taking a communal hue. Sanghchalak (in charge) of Kashi Prant (region) Dr Jai Prakash Lal condemned the controversy saying opposition to the appointment following due selection process was unfound if done based on faith.