NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil meets Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

Published: 24th November 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at his residence on Sunday.

In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. This came after a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month.

Following which Ajit Pawar was expelled as legislative party leader of NCP and Jayant Patil was entrusted with the responsibility.

ALSO READ | 13 NCP MLAs did not sign letter ousting Ajit Pawar as legislature unit leader

Meanwhile, in Mumbai Congress leader Ashok Chavan also reached the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence to hold a meeting with the senior leader.

Supreme Court today will hear a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.

Nationalist Congress Party late on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to Renaissance Hotel here on Saturday.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

