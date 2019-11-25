Jyotiraditya Scindia changes Twitter bio to 'public servant' as rift widens in MP Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress, which is battling Maharashtra crisis now, is facing fresh troubles in Madhya Pradesh. Party leader in the state Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had been pitching for getting the MP Congress chief post, has now started removing 'Congress' from his profile.

Scindia wanted to head Congress in the state since Kamal Nath became chief Minister late 2017. His efforts to get the top job was neutralised by senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and Nath.

He had resigned as party general secretary after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president.

Ahead of the Lok Sabah elections, there were rumours that Scindia was in touch with the BJP. He lost from his stronghold Guna in Lok Sabha polls.

Scindia's new profile describes him just as a 'Public Servant and cricket enthusiast' from the earlier former member of Guna (2002-2019), former Minister of Power, MoS Industry, Communication and IT.

Amidst reports that he is still in touch with the BJP, Scindia said he had changed his bio a month ago. “On people’s advice, I had made my bio shorter and rumours regarding this are baseless.”