RJD MLC reaches council wearing garland of onions to protest against rising prices

He reached the council to attend the winter session wearing a garland of onions.

Published: 27th November 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: RJD's member of legislative council (MLC) Subodh Rai protested against skyrocketing price of onion in Bihar in a peculiar way on Wednesday.

He reached the council to attend the winter session wearing a garland of onions.

The chairman of the council Harun Rashid said, "Subodh ji now put down this garland before you speak. People have seen it through television".

While handing over the garland to the marshal he said to him, "please give this garland of onions to a poor man." 

The chairman in a lighter vein remarked, "He-marshal , himself is a poor man".

Rai said, "no sir he is in government job, how can he be a poor man". The entire house watched amusingly.

In Patna, onions are being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 100.

In a move to provide it at a cheaper rate, the BISCOMAN and other agro related organisations have set up stalls to sale onions at cheaper rate of Rs 35 per kg in Patna.

But one can only get a maximum of two kilos at a time. Long lines of onion buyers are seen at many places in patna, where it is sold at subsidised rates. 

