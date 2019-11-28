Home Nation

Uddhav-led government to ensure 80 per cent jobs for locals, waive farm loans

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi's common minimum programme also figures Sena's full meal at Rs 10 campaign promise.

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan

Shiv Sena's Udhhav Thackeray will take oath as CM as the Sena alliance with NCP and Congress, Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to form government.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Thursday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state would waive farmers' loans and ensure 80 per cent quota in jobs to local/domicile youth.

NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Eknath Shinde announced the CMP proposals at a media briefing here, ahead of the swearing-in of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government later in the evening.

The programme consists of complete loan waiver to farmers in the state as well as one rupee clinic across the state, which will provide basic screening of people across the state, they said.

Sena's most discussed promise during the Assembly poll campaign of offering a full meal at Rs 10 also figures in the CMP.

As per the CMP, it has been decided to frame a law to offer 80 per cent of jobs for locals/domicile youth.

