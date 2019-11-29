Home Nation

BHU row: Prof Feroz Khan appears for interview in Ayurveda Dept

The interview to the Ayurveda department was held on Friday and it is said that Khan may be shifted to this department in view of the protests.

Published: 29th November 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

BHU, Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

VARANASI: Dr Feroz Khan, who was facing protests over his appointment as an Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), appeared for an interview on Friday in the universitys Ayurveda department.

The interview was held in secrecy in a guest house in view of the fear of protests by students. Ten candidates, including Dr Feroz Khan, were to appear for the interview but only eight turned up.

Ayurveda department dean Prof Yamini Bhushan told reporters that Dr Feroz Khan had ranked at the top of the merit list.

Khan had earlier applied for the job in the Ayurveda and Arts faculties, along with the Sanskrit faculty. He was appointed to the Sanskrit faculty which triggered protests by students who were unwilling to accept a Muslim as their teacher.

The interview to the Ayurveda department was held on Friday and it is said that Khan may be shifted to this department in view of the protests.

The students of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) Department had been on protest since November 7 and on November 24, the retired professors of the BHU had also expressed their support for the students.

"It has been our demand that he (Khan) can be appointed in any department, other than ours. We do not have any problem with it," said Amit Kumar Dubey, a student leader.

Comments

