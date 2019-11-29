Home Nation

Do whatever you want, I stand by my statement on Pragya Thakur: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi hit out at Pragya Thakur over her remarks on Godse and said she has displayed the heart of the BJP and the RSS, and it cannot be hidden.

Published: 29th November 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:24 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he stood by his remarks on Twitter terming BJP MP Pragya Thakur a "terrorist" and was ready to face any action.

He also claimed that Thakur believes in violence, the way Nathuram Godse did.

ALSO READ | 'Not a terrorist': Pragya Thakur apologises in House, says remarks on Godse twisted

"Yes, I stand by my statement. What I have written on Twitter, I stand by it. Yes," he told reporters when asked if he stood by his statement calling Thakur a "terrorist".

Asked about BJP calling for action against him for his remarks, Gandhi said, "That's ok. There's no problem. Whatever they want to do, I'll welcome."

The Congress leader said what Thakur says what she believes in.

"I don't agree with her, but she believes in it," Gandhi said. Godse also used violence and she also believes in violence, he said.

Gandhi hit out at Thakur over her remarks on Godse and said she has displayed the heart of the BJP and the RSS, and it cannot be hidden.

"Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament," Gandhi had said on Twitter.

Reacting to Pragya's praise of Godse in Parliament on Wednesday, he said, "What she is saying that is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman."

Bhopal MP Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha but said her remarks on Godse have been twisted.

She said her comments were in a different context.

