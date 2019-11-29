Home Nation

Onion price touches Rs.100 a kg in Assam, opposition Congress stages protest

This is for the first time in Assam that the retail price of onions has touched Rs.100 a kg. Till a fortnight ago, onion was sold at Rs.60 a kg in the state.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

onion prices

Congress MLAs wearing onion garlands to protest against the skyrocketing prices. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With the price of onions touching Rs.100 a kg in Assam, opposition Congress on Friday staged a protest against it at the ongoing winter session of the Assembly.

Wearing onion garlands, a group of MLAs of the party shouted slogans against the rising price. They pilloried the state’s BJP-led three-party coalition government for failing to give relief to the people.

Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said the state government’s silence on the issue was its admission that it had failed to check the price.

ALSO READ: GDP growth slumps to six-year low of 4.5 per cent in second quarter

Later, he told journalists outside the Assembly building: “While replying to a query, the government said the wholesale price of one quintal onion ranges between Rs.6500-Rs.7200 and the retail price is Rs.71-Rs.80 a kg. So, the government admitted that it has failed to curb the price”.

This is for the first time in Assam that the retail price of onions has touched Rs.100 a kg. Till a fortnight ago, onion was sold at Rs.60 a kg in the state.

The traders in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar, which supplies essential commodities to most parts of the Northeast, said the lack of supply, as a result of heavy rains in major onion-growing states, was the reason behind the rising price. The sale, according to them, has dropped by nearly 50 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Price Rise Assam Onion prices
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp