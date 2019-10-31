Home Nation

Despite electing Eknath Shinde as legislature leader, Shiv Sena continue tug of war in Maharashtra

Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray proposed his name, which was seconded by senior MLA Pratap Sarnaik, party sources said.

Published: 31st October 2019 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (File photo| PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena continued to play the cat-and-mouse game with the BJP over government formation even as it re-elected Eknath Shinde as the leader of its legislature party on Thursday.

Contrary to expectations that Sena hair apparent Aaditya Thackeray would be elected leader of the legislature party, party president Uddhav Thackeray indicated that he did not wish to burden his son with the responsibility immediately.

ALSO READ| Any Sena plan on govt formation to be sent to Cong leadership: Prithviraj Chavan 

Aaditya proposed Shinde’s name, which was seconded by five Sena MLAs and unanimously accepted by others. Former Mumbai mayor Sunil Prabhu was elected chief whip at the meeting. Addressing party MLAs before Shinde’s and Prabhu’s election, Uddhav expressed regret over Fadnavis’s remarks that sharing of CM’s post was never discussed.

“I won’t talk with them till they have clarity on what was committed. If CM Fadnavis says he doesn’t know what was committed between Amit Shah and him, he should get clarity first,” Thackeray told his party MLAs, sources said.

ALSO READ| Ramdas Athawale bats for Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM

In the backdrop of speculations that several Sena legislators may switch over to the BJP if their party delays government formation, Thackeray asked the MLAs whether they were in a hurry to form the government. He received a negative response and it was then decided that the party should push for commitments to be honoured first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Maharashtra Assembly election Eknath Shinde Aaditya Thackeray Maharshtra CM post tussle Maharashtra BJP
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp